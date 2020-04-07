NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has asked chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale to excuse him from appearing before court during the COVID-19 pandemic period due to his underlying health condition.

When his case was called in a matter where he is accused of calling President Edgar Lungu a ‘dog’, state prosecutor, Charity Bauleni, said the State was ready to proceed with its witness.

However, Kambwili’s lawyer Christopher Mundia sought the indulgence of the court if they could meet in chambers as he had two issues to raise.

After recess, Mundia sought an adjournment based on Kambwili’s health condition and that of his lead counsel Keith Mweemba who was not before court due to flu.

“We have an application to make; we seek an adjournment in this matter, the reason is that the accused before you has very serious underlying medical conditions which under circumstances we all know warrant that he minimises public places and public contact,” he said.

“Secondly, the lead defence counsel (Mwemba) in this matter is indisposed with a flu and under the circumstances, your honour, we thought it is only responsible that he does not appear before you,” said Mundia.

In her response, Bauleni said she would not object to the application as the reasons border on health conditions.

Magistrate Mwale adjourned the matter to May 18 and 19, 2020 for continuation of trial.