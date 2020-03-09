Ck at Women’s day celebrations!

Lusaka. 09.03.2020.

NDC President Chishimba Kambwili has arrived at the lusaka show grounds to commemorate this year’s International women’s day celebrations currently underway at the Lusaka show grounds.

The NDC strongman arrived at the celebrations at exactly 10.20 hours and was immediately urshed into the VIP pavilion.

Dr. Kambwili has been accompanied by NDC National Youth chairpersons Charles kabwita and NDC Lusaka Provincial Youth Chairperson Nachama Shimulinda.

Others are NDC lusaka province Chairperson Kennedy Seyanda and Lusaka Province Information and Publicity secretary Kidson Kakunta.

Dr. Kambwili says there’s no need to politicize the international women’s activities as the day cuts across partisan lines.

Dr. Kambwili is a firm believer and champion of women’s rights.

President Edgar Lungu is scheduled to officiate at the commemorations.

NDC supporters countrywide are also celebrating the women’s day in various localities.

Issued by: Kirby Kaoma Musonda. NDC Deputy Media Director.