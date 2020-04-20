By Patson Chilemba

National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili says it cannot be better than the Chitimukulu put it that those attacking him on what he said are engaging in freedom of stupidity.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on paramount chief Chitimukulu’s response that there was freedom of stupidity, in reaction to those criticising him over his recent comments on Radio Mano, where he said that Bembas have been liberal kingmakers in the election of non-Bemba politicians like Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Levy Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda and Edgar Lungu, Kambwili said there was nothing tribal in what the paramount chief said, as he was merely addressing his tribesmen to up their game in terms of voting. He said in doing so, Chitimukulu never even urged his people to vote for any particular president, and neither did he mention any tribe.

Kambwili said he was defending Chitimukulu not because he was a Bemba himself, but that he had always respected the royal tradition in the country, saying he was even on record as having condemned the attacks on chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people by PF officials Stephen Kampyongo and Sunday Chanda.

He said he distanced himself from the recent statement by opposition alliance spokesperson James Lukuku, if he made the remarks condemning the Chitimukulu on behalf of the alliance.

“I don’t think we can tolerate anybody to insult chiefs from any part of the country. I hold all chiefs in high esteem,” Kambwili said.

On Chitimukulu’s exact statement that those criticising him were engaging in freedom of stupidity, Kambwili supported the chief’s assertions.

“It can’t be better than the chief has put it,” said Kambwili.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Chitimukulu said there was nothing he could do about people who were criticising him over his statements as there was also freedom of stupidity.

“Nomba nchite shani (So what should I do)? They have got their own opinion Kabila naimwe ni freedom of stupidity nomba tuchite shani (so what should I do)? Eeh nomba nchite shani? That is their own opinion. Nomba nchite shani?” said Chitimukulu. “They have got their own opinions, because when I speak it must be criticised because we have got different opinions. So I accept what they are saying. There is nothing wrong. Ok”

-Daily Revelation