THE RATE OF COVID- 19 TESTING WORRISOME, AS NDC ALSO CALLS FOR PRESIDENT LUNGU TO ‘CAGE’ LUSAMBO*

21/04/2020

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is worried that the current rate of testing is not enough to Isolate, Test and Trace the spread of the virus in the country.

‘It is now a month since the pandemic reached our country and the number of tests amounting to 3508 are not enough and are clinically insignificant to halt the spread of the virus. Though in the past two days we have moved to capacity of 600 screening and testing per day, it is still clinically low, very low and not enough to track and curb the disease spread,’ NDC President, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili has said.

The NDC President has observed, with serious concern, that the way the fight against the COVID- 19 is being handled by Ministry of Health, is quite frightening as the entire nation is forced to watch in perplexity, the snail’s pace at which the ministry is conducting the much needed tests.

‘It is worth noting that the current cumulative total of tests conducted by the Ministry of Health as at 21st April 2020 stands at 3,508 tests against the estimated population for Zambia which is a staggering 18.38 million. This essentially means that only 0.019% of Zambians have been tested. Lusaka province, the epicenter, has a Population of 3,300,000 people,’ he said.

The president also expressed concern that, ‘the Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya must explain to the Zambian people why we have continued to move on this ineffective trajectory, which will inevitably plunge this country into a deeper health crisis than we are already experiencing.’

On March 3, 2020 government put it on record, through the Chief Government Spokesperson, honourable Dora Siliya that Cabinet had approved the creation of a contingency fund for emergency preparedness, prevention and mitigation measures against the CORONA Virus Outbreak.

‘We are also aware that the 1st Donation to Zambia by Jack Ma Foundation allocated 20,000 COVID-19 testing kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical-use protective suits and shields by the Jack Ma Foundation, Dr Kambwili added.

He explained that the second donation or consignment Zambia has received comprised, 18,900 viral swabs, transport medium and extraction kits, 3,700 personal protective clothing sets, 3,800 face shields, 36 thermometer guns and 9,500 gloves.

Therefore, there was need for government to publicly disclose the items and quantity of donations and the sums of money from other well wishers.

‘Most recently, Zambia received 20000 test kits from the Jack Ma foundation, clearly we now have the capacity to even test at least 20000 people per day,’ President Kambwili said.

He stated that there was no valid reason as to why the government, through the Ministry of Health, was failing to quickly mobilize clinical personal to expedite mass testing in Lusaka province. ‘We, therefore, recommend that the government should immediately lockdown Lusaka province to ensure a mass testing exercise and expedite the free distribution of masks, hand sanitizers and continue disinfecting public places,’ he said.

President Kambwili has also called on President Lungu ‘to cage’ Lusaka province minister honourable Bowman Lusambo for taking the law into his own hands and harrassing motorists and their passengers.

‘There is no state of emergency in Zambia and President Lungu hasn’t issued any presidential decree to warrant Lusambo to become a law enforcement agent. A report has also sufficed that he must have caused an accident. If true, Lusambo must be indicted for causing that accident,’ he said.

The NDC President further called upon President Lungu to fire Lusambo, failure to which he should be the one to resign on moral grounds for allowing such lawlessness. Dr. Kambwili also called upon all the people that were dropped from buses and bus owners to visit the NDC Secretariat so that they are helped with legal proceedings.

‘The people paid money, their hard earned K10s to go to their destinations and he had them drop off. The bus owners also lost business due to his kabova behaviour and he should be sued for that,’ the NDC President said.

*Issued by Saboi Imboela*

*Spokesperson- NDC*