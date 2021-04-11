For Immediate Release

KAMBWILI CANT LEARN. HE IS A HABITUAL OFFENDER

Lusaka 10th April 2021

BY FRANKLIN LW MEMBE NDC SPOKESPERSON AND CHAIRMAN FOR NATIONAL PLANING AND DEVELOPMENT.

KAMBWILI’S appetite for breaking laws and disregard of court processes is a recipe for lawlessness in the country. Political Leadership demands that those who present themselves as leaders first must be God fearing and law abiding.

The picture Kambwili is portraying to the youth with his style of leadership will survive him even after death. The youth he is misleading will grow up knowing only one thing about politics: You can insult, disregard the law and when the law catches up with you, simply apologise after all Zambia is a Christian Nation.

A disastrous path for the youth that are supposed to lead this nation after us.

For more than a month now, Kambwili and his henchmen and woman have been disrespecting court orders and clearly contemptuous. Thanks to Zambia’s accusatorial justice system that permits magistrates and judges to cast a blind eye at such abuse of the judiciary even when the contempt is in public domain.

We are committing the CK team to more court cases.

We say Kambwili is a habitual offender because currently the man is facing a contempt case for which he has been put on his defense. While this matter is still in court, there is an injunction that had been in force and reconfirmed again by the Ndola High Court Judge on 9th April. CK or his lawyers chose not to appear at the court. A further disregard for court process. As if that’s not enough, barely a day later, he is committing another contempt by publicly appointing a Vice President and giving orders to organise a party that he does not own.

We wish to bring to the attention of Zambians that the bad name given to politics is exactly because of characters like Chishimba Kambwili.

On his dicy relationship with the PF, our brother has a challenge concerning what to call his relationship with PF. He can’t say it. However, Zambians we have interacted with over this matter know that CK is now PF.

Mr Kambwili Should be ready to face more charges in court for himself and his agents and servants.

As NDC, we have come to concluded that Kambwili is destined to a life of police and courts. That’s the only language he understands. We are more than ready to help him achieve that goal.