By Chileshe Mwango

Opposition National Democratic Congress-NDC- president Chishimba Kambwili has advised government to abandon plans to take over the operations of Mopani Copper Mines through the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings -ZCCM-IH- from Glencore.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr. Kambwili has wondered how ZCCM-IH can run the mine when it is failing to pay workers in various government departments.

Mr. Kambwili says the best government can do is renegotiate with Glencore so they can stay, increase shares in the mine from 15 to 30 percent as well as identify an already established and well mining company that can take over the operations of the firm.

He has disclosed that the monthly budget for Glencore is 15 times Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product-GDP- thereby making it even more impossible for Zambia to run the mine.

Meanwhile the NDC leader has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- to revert to the physical voter’s registration and give it a three months period in which it should be done.

Mr. Kambwili observes that it will be impossible for the ECZ to register the targeted 9 Million voters in one month further alleging that the whole exercise is aimed at disenfranchising the people in the 2021 general elections.

PHOENIX FM NEWS