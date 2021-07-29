DON’T MAKE MISTAKES LIKE PEOPE FROM MALAWI,KAMBWILI.

Lets do a right thing on August 12.

Lusaka… Wednesday, July 28, 2021

(Smart Eagles)

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) member Chishimba Kambwili has cautioned Zambians not to make mistakes Malawians made.

Mr Kambwili says the peole in that country are coming to buy commodities in Zambia because the prices have increased.

Mr Kambwili says “People from Malawi were told by new President that if his elected he will cut travels, but today is the one moving with relatives.

The former National Democratic Congress party leader says the promises being made by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema are fake, they will never come to fruition.

O

He says Mr Hichilema does not mean well for the country, giving him a chance there will be chaos.

Meanwhile Mr Kambwili says the opposition the country has are full of liars and should not be tolerated.

“Be careful, these opposition we have are liars. They will destroy this country when they come in power.

When they come in power the development done by PF will be no more.

“They are lying that they will do alot for you, they have no plans for this country,”he says.

Mr Kambwili says it’s only the PF that will take the country to greater heights.