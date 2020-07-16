Chishimba Kambwili changes His views, Says State House Must Explain Court Allegations in Rwanda.

He says he has since learnt that the remarks alleging that President Edgar Lungu was involved in funding a rebel leader, were made in a court of law.He says state house must now explain this allegations.

He claims that he made earlier remarks on the assumption that the story was fake and cooked up in Zambia.

YABA! BAKAMBWILI BACHINJA STORY AFTER BEING COVERED ON PUBLIC AND PF MEDIA SURE, I THINK THIS STORY MIGHT GO FAR

Yaba! I guess nalalekela (I will stop) talking about this issue and let those who get paid to defend the President handle it otherwise, this story might go far.

But most interestingly someone reminded me of the FIC report of 2018 which had the following:

Case 3: Suspected Terrorist Financing

Two foreign nationals X and Y incorporated company D in Zambia. Company D held bank accounts with bank B. Mr. X requested the bank to amend his name, date of birth and nationality. Upon receipt of this request, the bank performed customer due diligence and adverse information on the new credentials was revealed. The new name was linked to a terrorist group in Country Q within Africa. Mr. X made multiple

forex purchases using his company account to fund his travel from Zambia to the African Country where terrorist activities are rampant. The forex purchases by Mr. X were suspected to be funding terrorist activities in Country Q.

The matter was disseminated to competent authorities for further investigation.

I guess competent people will respond, ine naleka.

