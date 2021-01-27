By Rhodah Mvula

NDC President Chishimba Kambwili has refuted allegations suggested the postponement of the 2021 general elections if the Covid-19 pandemic persist.

Dr. Kambwili says nobody can stop the elections from being held and he has no power to call for the deferring of the elections.

He however clarifies that if Covid-19 cases will be at its highest peak, all stakeholders can decide the way forward.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has advised political parties on how to conduct campaigns during the Covid-19 pandemic.