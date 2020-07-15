Kambwili Condemns People Behind Rwandan Story
Opposition National Democratic Congress -NDC- Leader Chishimba Kambwili has condemned people behind the story alleging that President Edgar Lungu is financing a named Rwandese organisation to launch attacks in that country.
Mr. Kambwili says such kind of politicking is not only childish and irresponsible but can bring misunderstanding between the two countries if the media continues publishing such stories.
He has advised politicians to learn to have boundaries and not politic to an extent of involving the President in fabricated stories in an effort to gain political mileage.
Mr. Kambwili who is also former Foreign Affairs Minister, says in as much as he disagrees with President Lungu on certain issues, the President cannot sink so low to fund an organisation in a foreign country.
He told ZNBC News in Lusaka that even the amount of money mentioned in the story can not even be enough to match the allegations.
Mr. Kambwili has further challenged the media to be responsible in their reporting and avoid running fake stories.
Ichalo chesu nabonaula ba PF. This is no longer Zambia we had some five years ago. We need change soon.
There is no smoke without fire Bwana CK! You mean even BBC can report something they have not verified as “Actual testimony” given in a Rwandan Court?
With the way PF has been behaving since the days of Winter Kabimba who said PF was training Militia, beating up mourners, anything is possible. Let ECL exculpate himself in his personal capacity. Why doesn’t he make a counter Law suit in the same court and face his accusers to clear his name? Easterners say “Anione Anione anankala pansimbi yamoto!”
Which Media are referring to? Where you there? You can call the Court in Rwanda to find out? It seems you know what happened! So tell us the full story instead of condemning the media without getting the facts first. We know your friend better now.There’s nothing incapable of doing. It looks like you are the only one who plays politics and can’t see. Wake up big head.
As much as I disagree with Lungu’s style of failed leadership, this story is nothing but a stupid and an idiotic fabrication by idiots who do not understand how such stupidity can lead to conflicts where there is nothing.
I can only conclude that the authors of the story are descendants of monkeys.