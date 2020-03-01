For Immediate Release.

Let’s protect our cultural heritage.

Chipata. 01.03.2020.

NDC President Chishimba Kambwili has confered with paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people.

The meeting between the NDC leader and Paramount chief Mpezeni took place in Chipata at the sidelines of the N’cwala traditional ceremony.

Dr. Kambwili told Chief Mpezeni that he was proud to be part of this year’s ceremony.

He said traditional ceremonies are important for the presevance of the countrys cultural heritage.

He added that traditional ceremonies cut across political lines, hence the need for such events to be embraced by all.

The NDC leader expressed happiness to see his brother paramount Chief Mpezeni saying he was happy to be in the eastern province.

And Paramount chief Mpezeni said he was happy to receive Dr. Kambwili and his entourage.

The paramount Chief exchanged light moments with the NDC strong man and said he hoped to see him at next year’s ceremony.

And speaking earlier with journalists soon after attending the Ncwala ceremony, Dr. Kambwili wondered why President Edgar Lungu had not attended this year’s prestigious traditional ceremony.

At the Ceremony the NDC leader was accompanied by NDC Vice President Rikki Josephs Akafumba, Roan member of parliament Honourable Joseph Chishala, National Governing body member Ackson Kaonga, NDC National Youth Chairperson Charles Kabwita and NDC Media Director Emmanuel Malite among others.

Dr. Kambwili has since returned to Lusaka.

Issued by: Kirby Kaoma Musonda. NDC Deputy Media Director.