Kambwili congratulates President-elect

He Wrote:

Elections are over and the winner has been decided!

The tenets of democracy entails that for every election, there has to be a victor and a loser.

To the losers, it is always a hard luck and looking forward to doing better next time.

To the Victors, it is a pat on the back as we say well done!

As I congratulate the President elect Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, I must hasten to say that it is a taunting task ahead as the entire nation is now on your shoulders and expectations are too high.

Embrace everyone including all those that could have opposed you as critism only builds one to be a better person.

Learn from the positives and ignore the negatives.

I urge all peace loving Zambians to move ahead and put the election fever behind because we all have a responsibility to ensure that mother Zambia remains a beacon of peace and tranquility.

Let us all rally behind our new head of state and accord him the support and respect befitting his office.

*CONGRATULATIONS ONCE MORE MR. PRESIDENT AND MAY GOD GIVE YOU MORE WISDOM TO RULE OUR MOTHERLAND.*

SIGNED:

DR. CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI