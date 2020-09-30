By Logic Lukwanda

Opposition National Democratic Congress-NDC- leader Chishimba Kambwili has called for the stoppage of the online voter pre-registration by the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Mr Kambwili like other stakeholders thinks that this move may be used to rig elections.

He told journalists that the ECZ should also not discard the old voter register but maintain it to avoid any suspicions.

The ECZ has announced that it has embarked on a new voter register, unlike the one used in the 2016 general elections and the commission is also currently undertaking the online votes pre-registration exercise.

PHOENIX FM NEWS