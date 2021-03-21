By AGNESS SHAMBOKO.

National Democracy Congress-NDC-President, Chishimba Kambwili says his party was not formed to help the UPND win elections but take itself into government.

He says NDC should be respected as a party by any alliance partner stating that all those clinging on to the UPND are former members.

Dr. Kambwili was speaking via phone when he congratulated the Luapula Provincial Executive for holding a successful Provincial Executive Committee elections.

And NDC Acting Secretary General, Paul Mbulo has called on the newly elected Executive Committee to clarify to the members, Dr. Kambwili’s apology to President Lungu that it was personal matter and has nothing to do with the party.