National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Chishimba Kambwili has been denied the police permit to hold a public rally in Chingola’s Chiwepela Township.

This is the third time that Kambwili has been denied permit to hold a public Rally in Chingola.

It seems like the NDC Leader should forget getting a permit in Chingola as the PF will not allow him to hold a public rally.

NDC Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson Chipoka Mulenga said that he is disappointed with the police and their behaviour.

Mr Mulenga said that the PF are playing on the political field and they should let the opposition also have a chance to talk to the people.

He said PF has been boasting of their works yet there are scared that the opposition might overtake them.

Mr Mulenga said that the PF knows that once they allow them to hold rallies they know that they are gone.

Below is the letter from Chiwempala Police Officer in Charge.