KAMBWILI DIAGNOSED WITH COVID 19, STABLE AND UNDER ISOLATION.

Dear country men and women, friends and family.

In would like to inform you that I was recently diagnosed with the covid-19(corona virus).

As some of you might have noticed, I have not been physically engaging in politics. Most of my communications and political engagements with the public have been through my Facebook page and other social media platforms.

I was recently Diagnosed with Covid-19. Doctors did the best they could and my condition is very stable. Am recovering very well but am still in isolation as advised by my doctors.

Thank you for your prayers and support people of Zambia. Lesa ami pale.