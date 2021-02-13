KAMBWILI DRAGS FORMER WORKERS TO COURT FOR THEFT

by Rhodah Mvula

Five former workers of National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili have appeared in court on allegations of stealing US$160,000.

The accused person’s are jointly charged with 23 year old Stacey Jones, the best friend of Dr Kambwili’s daughter, Chanda.

In count one, it is alleged that Ms Jones in December, 2020, jointly and whilst acting together with others stole US$ 160,000 cash which belonged to Dr Kambwili.

In count two, Kambwili’s former employees are charged with theft by servant.

The matter comes up for plea on 15th February 2021.