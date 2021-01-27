NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili says he has retreated for fear of being found wanting as he cannot afford to have more court cases given the huge legal fees he is owing.

There had been several reports that Kambwili was set to re-join the PF on grounds that his conviction is overturned, hence his retreat from public life. But in an interview, Kambwili insisted that his silence was a strategy and urged the public to wait and see as he did not want to be given another “trumped… – News Diggers