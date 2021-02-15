By Rhodah Mvula

National Democratic Congress leader, Chishimba Kambwili has failed to begin his defence in a matter in which he is charged with defamation of the President.

The NDC leader failed to appear in court due to illness.

When the matter came up before Magistrate, Felix Kaoma, the accused lawyers informed the court that their client is unwell.

In this matter, New Congress Party leader, Peter Chanda dragged Dr. Kambwili to court alleging that he had put the name of the President in ridicule by uttering defamatory words.

Particulars are that on 9th September 2019, with intent to bring the name of the President into hatred, ridicule and contempt Dr. Kambwili published the defamatory matter at a media briefing.

It is alleged that Dr. Kambwili defamed the President when he alleged that the presidential jet is being used to carry drugs, the words which suggest that President Edgar Lungu has been transferring drugs.

The matter comes up on 17th February, 2021 for commencement of defense.