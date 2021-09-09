KAMBWILI FORGIVES THOSE WHO ACCUSED HIM OF FORGERY.

(Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) senior member Chishimba Kambwili has forgiven those who accused him of forgery.

Hon Kambwili said whatever happened is past now.

The former National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) leader also thanked all the defence lawyers who have helped during trial.

He said this today immediately after his acquittal.

“I have forgiven everyone who had put me I this situation. I also thank the almighty God for me to reach this far,”he said.