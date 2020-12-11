Kambwili found with case to answer, put on defence over contempt of court

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has been found with a case to answer in a case where he is charged with contempt of court.

Kambwili, the former PF Roan Member of Parliament has since been placed on defence, which he is expected to open on February 23, 2021.

It is alleged that on March 6, 2018 in Lusaka, Kambwili caused an obstruction or disturbance in the course of judicial proceedings by lodging documents at the Patents and Companies Registration (PACRA) concerning Mwamona Engineering Technical Services Limited when the matter relating to its formation was already in court.

The complainant in this case is Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayali who reported Kambwili to court for allegedly altering the details and records of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services which were subject of active

judicial proceedings before Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba.

Tayali alleged that changes made were particulars of the two directors of Mwamona namely ; Mwamba Chishimba and Carol Chansa.

Delivering ruling on case to answer, Lusaka Magistrate Nsunge Chanda said after analysing evidence adduced by the prosecution in the matter so far, she was placing the accused on his defence.

Magistrate Chanda said she had taken time to go through the prosecution’s evidence before her and came to a conclusion that the prosecution had established a prima facie case to warrant placing Kambwili on his defence.

“After going through evidence before me, I am satistified that the prosecution has established a prima facie case to warrant the placing of the accused person on his defence and I will put him on his defence accordingly,” magistrate Chanda said.

After finding him with a case to answer, the magistrate informed Kambwili that he had three options to go by his defence which include opting to remain silent, giving unsworn evidence or giving evidence on oath.

She further explained to him that the most critical one was that of giving evidence on oath.

At this point, a lawyer David Banda, who was in court to represent Kambwili’s defence lawyer, Keith Mweemba, said he did not have instructions to proceed to defence.

He requested for another date when the accused would be able to open his defence.

Magistrate Chanda granted Banda’a application and adjourned the case to February 23, 2021 for opening of defence and January 26, for a mention.

