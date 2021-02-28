KAMBWILI GASPING FOR POLITICAL SURVIVAL

This is the man who said Zambians are not worthy to sacrifice for. Hon Kambwili is a good politician with a wrong strategy and a wrong motive and lack of clear principle on why he should lead.

One moment he would be blasphemous and place Jesus Christ in Presidential politics, the other moment he would be praising President Edgar Lungu and condemning UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, but then he would take a complete u turn and call President Lungu Corrrrrrrrrrrrpt and praise Hichilema.

Chishimba Kambwili had his wife and daughter stripped of their clothes for supporting their loved one at court, now he’s planning to go back to the people that stripped his wife and daughter of dignity because of money he has been given by PF.

Whatever Kambwili tries to do he’s politically finished.