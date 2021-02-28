KAMBWILI GASPING FOR POLITICAL SURVIVAL
This is the man who said Zambians are not worthy to sacrifice for. Hon Kambwili is a good politician with a wrong strategy and a wrong motive and lack of clear principle on why he should lead.
One moment he would be blasphemous and place Jesus Christ in Presidential politics, the other moment he would be praising President Edgar Lungu and condemning UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, but then he would take a complete u turn and call President Lungu Corrrrrrrrrrrrpt and praise Hichilema.
Chishimba Kambwili had his wife and daughter stripped of their clothes for supporting their loved one at court, now he’s planning to go back to the people that stripped his wife and daughter of dignity because of money he has been given by PF.
Whatever Kambwili tries to do he’s politically finished.
Looks huge not knowing he is politically wicked and impotent. Why form a party that cannot take the aspirations of its members to higher heights. Despite all the frustrations Mr Sata as founder and leader of pf in opposition never went back to MMD till his party formed govt. NDC leadership has no political stamina and loves money too much.
KAMBWILI LIKE GBM, ARE FROM ONE HOME CALLED PF. THEY WENT TO SAME SCHOOL OF THOUGHT OF A SNAKE THAT TEMPTS. IF ONE LISTENED TO CK, WOULD THINK HE IS SPEAKING THE TRUTH.
IMAGINE HOW CAN HE CHEAT BY SAYING UPND DENIED HIM HAVE 40 OR 30 PERCENT CANDIDATES IN SOME AREAS.
KAMBWILI WILL FINISH NDC BECAUSE NDC IS CK.
Now what can he say. Politically finished. I celebrated when 1 TRIBALIST was fired from Hot FM, now another TRIBALIST has been made impotent in the political arena. It seems this year is our year truly. HH I am sure you are seeing the happenings.