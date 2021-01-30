KAMBWILI HAS AGREED TO COME BACK TO PF – GBM

“We have finally met all the conditions he was demanding”

PF Deputy Mobilisation Chairperson GBM has insisted that NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili will soon rejoin PF. Speaking in Lusaka a short while ago today, the former UPND Vice President assured ruling party members that Kambwili has agreed to rejoin the PF after the ruling party met all the initial conditions he was demanding. GBM has since urged PF supporters to give Chishimba Kambwili a lousing welcome on the day he will be officially rejoining the ruling party.

-Zambian Accurate Information