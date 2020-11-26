CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI HAS FELT THE WEIGHT OF DOING POLITICS OF COURAGE WITHOUT RESOURCES TO SURVIVE ON.

It is obvious that Chishimba Kambwili aka CK has learnt a lesson that it is not easy to be an opposition leader of influence in Zambia if your businesses relied on contracts from govt and investors whom the Govt could easily arm twist into stopping doing business with you.

CK’ s latest statement of reflection on whether he really needs to continue fighting for people who seem unconcerned and not willing to stand by him or at least take action to change things for the betterment of themselves, should ring bells in our minds as to what he is up to.

First of all we need to remind CK that in Zambia, you join the opposition only if you’re really ready to fight for the country and its poor citizens, not citizens to fight for you. It is laughable that CK expected citizens to stand with him in a way he has not explained. Look at HH, he was sent to Mukobeko for months, despite his large following, did you see his followers taking action? I mean I expect CK to know that we are a country of coward citizens or tribes. All tribes in Zambia run away from wars and came to congregate in Zambia. Let us accept the truth that we Zambians are cowards.

As for CK’s reflection language, I think we have seen this movie before. This is the same movie in which GBM featured, acting the role CK is acting in today.

I mean, it is not easy to remain in opposition while your businesses are closing up because of your involvement in opposition politics.

GBM, just like CK, while with UPND, complained of his businesses closing down one by one, leaving him hungry. With so much time to go before the 2021 elections, GBM concluded he would die of hunger and decided to craw back to PF.

Let CK man up, if he has found life without access to free govt tenders or contracts unbearable. Let him just back down. Options are many for him. The easiest one is rejoining PF like GBM did, especially that he still has to wriggle his way out of the forgery case whose outcome he appealed against.

Believe it or not, at this point, it is safe to say CK has been cornered. The PF have got him where they wanted him to be. PF, as in majority PF membership want CK back. It is only those who want to take over from President Edgar Lungu who don’t want him back in PF. Am sure efforts are being made to convince him to accept a lucrative running mate position to Edgar Lungu in the 2021 elections. If anything CK is ready to take up this offer. I believe the only hurdle is that the same people who want CK back in PF are still not having it easy to access State House to try to convince President Lungu, knowing the politics at play.

As for UPND it is time to focus on getting ready to counter ECZ shenanigans. Let the CK movie play out as expected.

