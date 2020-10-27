For Immediate Release

Lusaka 27th October 2020

It’s more volume – CK

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Dr Chishimba Kambwili has guaranteed his persecutors more volume.

Addressing the media and supporters shortly after his release from Kamwala remand prison, Dr Kambwili said he would never be intimidated regardless of his incarceration on trumped up charges by those who are agitated by his presence on the political landscape.

The NDC leader said, “I just want to thank the people of Zambia for the support and prayers offered to me and my family during the time I was in jail. Let me assure you that I can never be intimated…

This is political persecution and am not scared of being persecuted, I will increase the volume as usual.”

NDC members from various structures across the country thronged Kamwala remand prison entry and surrounding area to offer solidarity to NDC leader.

There was jubilation and ululations from the family, NDC members and passerby’s when Kambwili emerged from Prison.

Prison warders and a handful of Police officers who anticipated pandemonium watched in silence as the NDC members danced to their popular anthem “Uwaikata Ku Imbwili” awaiting the arrival of their vocal leader.

As expected Kambwili did not disappoint his faithful followers as he stopped his convoy to give a brief address.

“I will have a Press briefing tomorrow to talk about this ordeal,” he said.

Dr Chishimba Kambwili is expected to hold a Press briefing tomorrow Wednesday October 28, 2020 to give an update on what transpired.

Signed by

Emmanuel Malite Esq.

NDC media Director

+260971827272