NATIONAL Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili has had his personal driver arrested and detained at Chilenje police station for alleged theft of $160,000.

According to an impeccable source within the NDC, Bwalya Musheki is among several people that Kambwili is suspecting to have entered his bedroom to help themselves on $160,000 which was in a safe.

Lusaka Province police commissioner Lackson Sakala confirmed Bwalya’s arrest indicating that he is not the only one in custody.

“Yes, he has been arrested by police at Chilenje for theft. He was picked by the police. Of course there was a complaint, there was a report of theft. They are about five, they are all in custody,” said Sakala.

Earlier, the NDC leader suspected his maid, house helper and a cook only known as Rodney and his children to have broken into his bedroom while he was away to ‘steal’ the money.

The source said that last month Kambwili complained of missing $160,000 from his room which was taken from a stash of money that was in the safe.

The source said the suspected ‘thieves’ stole the entire digital safe and replaced it with a new one which unfortunately was manually operated and that alerted the NDC leader that someone had tampered with it.

“Bwalya has been arrested; he is one of the people the boss thinks stole the money. Rodney has been fired too after the money went missing … $160,000 which was in his bedroom in the safe,” the source recounted.

The source further said before Bwalya was arrested, Kambwili engaged several people to help him find the missing $160,000.

The source explained that some ‘finders’ told Kambwili that the ‘medicine’ to be used to tell the whereabouts of the ‘thieves’ was at Kasumbalesa and that that’s how he sent his personal aide Fabian Mutale together with healers to the border twon but unfortunately Mutale was involved in an accident.

The source said the ‘finders’ told the NDC leader that the money had not been used yet.

The source further narrated that one of the witchdoctors however proceeded to Luanshya after the accident where he was given a Ford Mustang and continued the journey to Kasumbalesa.

“When the two witchdoctors came back to Lusaka, the charms were to be administered on all the suspects to tell who stole the money…am not sure what happened but what I can tell you is that Bwalya is in police custody over the same matter,” the source said.

The source further revealed that Kambwili took the remaining stash to Atlas Mara for safekeeping before travelling to the UK.

It is not established whether Bwalya has been charged yet although the source stated that Kambwili is keeping the matter close to his chest.