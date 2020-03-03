National Democratic Congress (NDC) party president Chishimba Kambwili says Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini should resign on moral grounds for exceeding his powers when he declared his Roan parliamentary seat vacant for allegedly floor crossing.

Dr. Kambwili has also charged that he will institute legal action over the Constitutional Court ruling.

And United Party for National development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema says the conduct of the speaker amounts to removal from office.

Mr. Hichilema says this is because there is no one who is above the law.

The constitutional court has delivered judgment in which it has ruled that Dr. Matibini exceeded his constitutional powers when he declared Dr. Kambwili’s parliamentary seat vacant.

This is in a case in which Dr. Kambwili was challenging Dr. Matibini’s decision to declare his seat vacant for allegedly crossing the floor from the Patriotic Front to NDC.