THE ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has charged that the opposition UPND/NDC alliance is a sign of fear and cowardice.

The National Democratic Congress has decided to support its alliance partner, the UPND in the upcoming Lukashya and Mansabombwe parliamentary by-elections.

But Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba says the two opposition parties are behaving like petrified rats.

“They have no solid campaign message in the forthcoming by-elections other than their usual chorus of imaginary corruption allegations which don’t even make sense,” Kamba said.

He further accused them of not having a serious campaign message apart from the desire to occupy State House.

“Zambians want politicians to have a people-driven agenda of development, and not the selfishness and desperation for power that Hakainde Hichilema and his newly found ally Chishimba Kambwili exhibit. The NDC and the UPND are behaving like petrified rats as they have come together ahead of the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe by-elections because they fear the impending defeat,” he said, in a statement. “These two political parties are scared of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF), hence their desperate move to forge a marriage of convenience which will still not even save them. The two opposition political parties know that they stand no chance to win the two by-elections, neither in their individual capacities nor as a united opposition, hence the desperation.”

Kamba asserted that the ruling party would win both seats with ease.

“They have no solid campaign message in the forthcoming by-elections other than their usual chorus of imaginary corruption allegations which don’t even make sense. The PF is in pole position to retain the seats because it practices issue-based politics, we have delivered and still delivering development to all Zambians,” Kamba said. “It is clear in the eyes of well-meaning Zambians that the alliance between the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and Chishimba Kambwili of the National Democratic Congress is valueless as it has no basis of any shared progressive political ideology but a mere ‘marriage of convenience’ to try and lure the citizenry when they have nothing to offer but only pushing their personal political interests.”

He accused Kambwili of being a bitter person from the time President Edgar Lungu dropped him from Cabinet.

Kamba accused both Kambwili and Hichilema of exhibiting high levels of hatred for President Lungu.

“… Kambwili has been a bitter man since he was dropped from the government and consequently expelled from the party for being in conflict with both the law and the party constitution. It is sad and very unfortunate that the only thing bringing the two together is their shared hatred for President Lungu and the PF,” said Kamba. “Zambians cannot give power to frustrated and bitter individuals. Zambians are able to see what is happening. They are feeling the heat and that is why they have decided to work together. But even then, they have no capacity to wrestle those two seats from us. Our campaigns are hinged on delivering development across the country…

Their hatred for President Edgar Lungu is too much that even electorates can see that. Their alliance is not going anywhere because the UPND is known for riding on other political parties to try and win elections. But this will never happen. President Lungu is loved by majority Zambians.”