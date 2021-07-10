Kambwili is mature and an asset to Zambia – Sumaili

FORMER national guidance and religious affairs minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili says Chishimba Kambwili is a mature person and an asset to Zambia.

Featuring on Chipata’s Breeze FM radio, Rev Sumaili, a PF member of the central committee, said Kambwili was a mature person who loves Zambia.

“I am very happy that the Electoral Commission of Zambia sat with Dr Kambwili and resolved the matters and as we are speaking right now, they have lifted that ban,” she said.

Asked whether or not Kambwili is a threat to Zambia’s unity, Rev Sumaili responded: “no! no! Dr Kambwili is a very mature person.”

“Dr Kambwili loves the nation of Zambia and he has served so much in so many government ministries. He has been a leader for a long time. He has served in Parliament for a long time; he is an asset,” said Re Sumaili.

“I’m sure that he has a message for the nation; he has a message to even guide the electorate. He has a message to contribute to the building of our nation.