EDWARD Mumbi says Chishimba Kambwili is not NDC and NDC is not Chishimba Kambwili.

Mumbi who was until last Thursday presidential spokesperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka in his new capacity as the party’s interim vice-president.

And Josephs Akafumba who has assumed the presidency of the wrangle-plagued NDC after uprooting Kambwili from the presidency says his party is still part of the UPND Alliance.

Mumbi said Kambwili should not overrate himself and think without him there would be no NDC because the party was an organization with office bearers registered with the registrar of societies.

He said Kambwili was free to give himself whatever kind of nicknames but should provide legal to prove that he was NDC.

“Until he brings us legal facts that NDC is Chishimba Kambwili, it’s not and NDC is not Chishimba Kambwili,” Mumbi said.

Mumbi said Kambwili’s thinking had made him reluctant to call him “Dr. Kambwili” especially that he had not even seen his credentials to prove his title.

Mumbi said the issue of the alliance was legitimate as signed by the acting president Joseph Akafumba.

“He does not deserve to be called doctor because his conduct does not correspond with his actions. Kambwili held an illegal meeting because he does not have legal mandate in the NDC. Nothing will change what has been done to expel him from the party,” said Mumbi.

“Kambwili is a criminal who has a criminal record and was convicted by the court. As a criminal, he should have known that he cannot be compared to decent citizens who have no criminal record,” Mumbi said

Speaking at the same briefing, Akafumba declared the Kambwili’s prouncements at his presser in Luanshya illegal.

Yesterday, Kambwili announced that that NDC would no longer be part of the UPND alliance.

But Akafumba said the NDC remained part of the UPND alliance and that Kambwili had no power to make decisions on behalf of the party because he had expelled himself.

He said under the NDC constitution a central committee meeting cannot be called without the secretary general, national chairman and vice president.

“What constitutes a central committee is well designed in the constitution. It is illegal for the president to assemble the people and make pronouncements…The person who issues notices for the party is the Secretary general and not the president,” Akafumba said.

He further disclosed that at one time Kambwili proposed HH as the Alliance president while him, Akafumba proposed Kambwili to be the running mate.

“The issue of the flag careers was left to the alliance members to decided along with the NDC. HH spoke to Kambwili in my presence to discuss issues of the alliance twice but could not conclude on account of not having been consulted the Central Committee,” he said.

“The purpose of the alliance was to unite the country and the route which Kambwili was to take would not help achieve this object of the alliance.”

Akafumba wondered where Kambwili was getting the idea of the NDC being swallowed by the UPND.

He said the NDC has refused to accept going the “Kambwili way” because the people who have suffered in the hands of PF want to change the government.

Akafumba further denied ever been bought by UPND president Hakainde Hichilema saying it was an insult to be called traitors because they have their own minds.

He called on party members with intentions to contest the coming election to submit their application to the secretary general for consideration.

