KAMBWILI IS STILL NDC PRESIDENT

THE NDOLA HIGH COURT STAYS THE NDC EX-PARTE ORDER- DR. CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI IS PRESIDENT OF NDC

30/03/2021

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is delighted to announce that the Ndola High Court has stayed the ex- parte order where the expelled officials of the NDC Mr. Joseph Rikki Akafumba, Mrs Bridget Atanga and others took the President of the NDC Dr. Chishimba Kambwili to court claiming that he was mascarading as president.

The Ndola High Court has stayed the order, and ordered the Akafumba group to pay costs. The team has been Forum Shopping and taking the same matter to various courts in the country, clearly wasting the court’s time.

This means that President Chishimba Kambwili is the president of the NDC and everything goes back to normal. The NDC will, therefore, be announcing the date of the National Convention soon, something the party believes the Akafumba group deliberately tried to frustrate by the ex-parte order.

Issued by Saboi Imboela

Spokesperson- NDC