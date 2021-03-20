CHISHIMBA Kambwili is suffering from political meningitis, says NDC member of the central committee Paul Sensele.

Reacting to the purported NDC provincial conference held in Choma, Sensele said as a member of the NDC national governing body – the central committee and being based in Livingstone – he should have been informed of the provincial conference as he has never been suspended by anyone.

“For me Chishimba Kambwili, for lack of a better word, is suffering from political meningitis. In the video we are seeing a few people talking without an audience when the provincial conference is supposed to be attended by all district officials and being a member of the central committee I should have been in attendance so is Mr Liven Apuleni who is the provincial chairman,” Sensele said.

He said Kambwili was desperate and working in to destabilise the UPND Alliance.

And Apuleni said Kambwili cannot hold any public office until a higher court quashes his conviction.

“It is in public domain that Mr Kambwili cannot legally hold public office because he is a convict and the Constitution is very clear about that. On the purported NDC conference in Choma, the people being shown are not NDC members,” said Apuleni. “I as provincial chairman don’t know them. My only guess is that they picked them from a market. In as far as we are concerned, we as a province, are for the UPND Alliance and in support of president Josephs Akafumba and his team.”