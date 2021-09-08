By Darius Choonya

The Lusaka Magistrate Court is on Thursday, September 9, 2021 expected to pass judgement in a case in which PF Member, Chishimba Kambwili is facing 39 counts of forgery, and being in possession of property worth over K 5 Million is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Kambwili who is also former NDC President is jointly charged with his son Mwamba, Mwamona Engineering Technical Services, Brano Musonda, a Senior Inspector and Mulenga Kapilima both from Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).

During his defence, Kambwili denied all the allegations leveled against him saying they were malicious.

But if found guilty and convicted, the accused risk serving a maximum jail term of five years on counts of being in possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, taking pecuniary advantage and three years on forgery and uttering false documents.