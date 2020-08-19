By Patson Chilemba

KAMBWILI KNOWS HOW FAR WE HAVE GONE

…he is being reasonable, says Nalumango

Chishimba Kambwili knows how far we have gone, he’s very reasonable, says opposition UPND national chairperson Mutale Nalumango.

According to Daily Revelation, Nalumango says Kambwili was right about the alliance, and she agreed with him saying there is nothing wrong for UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to lead the pact if UPND is popular.

“He knows how far we have gone and I see his reasoning as very reasonable. To me I would say I appreciate that kind of thinking,” Nalumango said. “It’s possible to think like that. We have to be realistic to see how we move forward.”

Nalumango said what the opposition needed was to combine forces to remove what she termed as the corruption riddled government of President Lungu.

Kambwili said he saw no need why opposition UPND leader Hichilema should not be the presidential candidate for the opposition alliance if indications were that UPND was the biggest opposition party.

He said he hoped the irresponsibility which led to the breakup of the pact in 2011 between the PF of Michael Sata and UPND, when they argued over which one was a bigger party, would not repeat itself in the 2021 elections. He said in 2011 Sata and Hichilema argued that they were both better positioned to lead the pact, but that if Hichilema had agreed to be vice-president then, he would be Republican President right now.

“And I advise that that should not happen, as long as it is an alliance based on truthfulness,” Kambwili said. “If the indications are that UPND is the biggest party, I see no reason why HH should not lead the alliance.”