KAMBWILI : l HAVE ONLY COME TO RENEW MY CARD

Former opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party President Chishimba Kambwili has rejoined the ruling Patriotic Front(PF).

Speaking at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka today, Mr Kambwili refuted claims that he has let down the people of Zambia.

He however stated that he wants to contribute to the well-being of the citizenry by bringing ideas that will help sort out the challenges the nation is facing among others the high cost of living.

Mr Kambwili also stated that he is not eyeing any position in the party.

And welcoming the former NDC leader, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said Mr Kambwili is a friend and that he is not new to the party.

He has called on the members of the party to embrace everyone coming joining the PF.

Mr Mwila further assured the party members in Lusaka that the leadership will adopt popular candidates in order win the August 12, general elections.

<iframe width=”836″ height=”371″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qs9YlxmNxLg” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>