By Patson Chilemba

Chishimba Kambwili has laughed off the covid results showing that ministers Dora Siliya and Dr Chitalu Chilufya have tested negative, saying he has been vindicated over his assertions that the whole Covid-19 thing is a hoax.

And Kambwili said the whole Judiciary was on trial over magistrate David Simusamba’s refusal to recuse himself over the forgery case he is facing.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the test results that have pronounced information minister Dora Siliya and Dr Chilufya as negative, just as they were pronounced positive at the same time over a week ago, National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Kambwili, who started his response with a loud laugh, described the whole thing as a hoax, being used to extort money from the donors.

“I have already said this corona thing is a hoax. They were tested positive at the same time, out of all the people that were giving updates they were the only (ones to test positive). They went to attend a Cabinet meeting at Mulungushi where they interacted with the entire Cabinet none of those in Cabinet has been tested,” Kambwili said. “None of them has tested positive or quarantined as required that if you get into contact with somebody who was positive you should be quarantined for 14 days. So the whole thing about covid is a hoax.”

Kambwili said the whole thing about Covid in Zambia was about money, whose spoils those in government wanted to share.

“This country is broke they don’t have money so they just want donations in the name of covid to run the country. They are broke and they also want donations from co-operating partners which donations will end up in their pockets,” Kambwili said. “Since we asked for them to account for the money that was donated they have never given us a breakdown. So the motivation factor is just corruption and trying to attract money from the donors.”

Kambwili said just recently, President Lungu was heard appealing for debt forgiveness from the debtors in view of the coronavirus.

“The figures they are giving us are a hoax. They were cooked up figures and I have been vindicated when I said this corona thing is a hoax. Who is even talking about it?” Kambwili asked. “We are not even receiving updates now. Efilya muchibemba batila ubushiku kolwe alefwa nechimuti chilatelela.”

And Kambwili said he was appealing for a fair trial over the matter he was facing before magistrate Simusamba.

“I am not asking for anybody to enter a nolle or to discontinue the matters. I am only saying give me a magistrate who I don’t have problems with, who is impartial. The man (magistrate Simusamba) has accused me that I wanted to bribe him. I have taken him to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), I took a criminal complaint against him,” said Kambwili. “I have sued him surely even if somebody were to be partial, how? It’s not possible. But I think the Judiciary is on trial over this matter. The entire Judiciary is on trial over this matter, because I really expect the Chief Justice to come through and say can we just find another magistrate to try this matter. But I don’t know why I am being treated like this.”