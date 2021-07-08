KAMBWILI LIKENS MUSENGE TO A TEA BOY AS THE LATER SAYS KAMBWILI IS POLITICALLY A USELESS MAN

Two former National Democratic Congress NDC senior officials but now all in the ruling Patriotic Front have continued to go for each others political throats.

On Thursday Mr. Chishimba Kambwili called Mr. Mwenya Musenge to ridicule him over his recent statement were he was advising the PF to sideline him for his recent tribal based campaigns as it was injuring the reputation of not only the party but even that of President Edgar Lungu as leader of the organisation.

But Mr. Kambwili called Mr. Musenge to accuse him of being a jealous man likening him to a tea boy jealous of his boss.

But Mr. Musenge has told Mr. Kambwili that he can never be jealous of him as he is not a man of integrity saying politically he is a useless man.