KAMBWILI MOURNS WITH PILATO ON THE LOSS OF HIS CHILD

Death is but a gateway to eternity.

The mystery of death itself is what separates human understanding from God.

Losing a loved one, worse a child can bring excruciating pain but we are consoled by the fact that Jesus rose from death!

My heartfelt condolences Chama Fumba “PILATO” on the loss of your child.

May God give you and your entire family strength during this grieving period. Sad…😭😭😭😭😭