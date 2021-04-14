Kambwili must now apologise to God – Akafumba

CHISHIMBA Kambwili blasphemed against God by asking where he got President Edgar Lungu from, NDC president Josephs Akafumba has charged.

At a press briefing held at Four Pillars Lodge in Lusaka yesterday, Akafumba said Kambwili must extend his current distribution of apologies even to NDC members whom he lied to that he disliked President Lungu alleging that he was corrupt.

Akafumba charged that merely apologising to the Head of State and businessman Valden Findlay who had squeezed him in Court was not enough but that an apology to God whom he, despite being a mere Nshima eating mortal questioned for creating President Lungu when he said ‘Bushe we Lesa, uyu Lungu wamufumishe kwi?’

In the ongoing vernomous tiff between the former political bedmates, Akafumba added that Kambwili sacrificed principle at the alter of tribalism as his defection to PF was just because of his tribal hatred for UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s tribe.

He alleged that Kambwili and company were the same PF clique that hounded out Wynter Kabimba from PF on the basis that he was from a Tonga-related tribe called Sala.

Meanwhile, Akafumba also announced that he had instructed NDC lawyers to commence contempt of court proceedings against Kambwili for continuing to masquerade as NDC president despite an injunction restraining him from doing so citing his recent appointment of Owas Mwape’s former wife Saboi Imboela as NDC vice-president.

