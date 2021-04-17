For Immediate Release

NAWAKWI, KABIMBA, CHANDA, TAYALI IRRELEVANT IN ZAMBIAN POLITICS

CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI

BY FRANKLIN LW MEMBE NDC NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON AND CHAIRMAN FOR NATIONAL PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT

Lusaka 17:04:21

Zambia woke up to a rude shock on April 16 from the magistrates ground to learn that Chishimba Kambwili was the most prized opposition leader invited by the PF to the Convention. In his own words “Out of the opposition leaders that were invited, only my statement has gone viral. That shows you how relevant I am”.

We just want to thank PF for adopting our unprincipled former President. This attitude of demonizing innocent people making them inferior when they are all opposition leaders must be condemned by all peace loving citizens. This divisive leadership style of character assassinations and name calling are not for conventional politics. They are archaic and burried. Zambians want leaders to talk about how the economy can be turned around, jobs created, hospitals and clinics supplied with medicines, schools improved, prices reduced etc.

CK’s harrasment of the journalist at the magistrates court makes very sad reading indeed. All the young journalist merely wanted to know was for CK to state who he referred to when he urged citizens not to vote for “that man”. The Scribe merely wanted to know which man CK was reffering to. This is a very descent question from a humble journalist. Instead he was showered with serious scolding by CK.

We wish to urge all Zambian citizens to be very careful with the people presenting themselves as leaders. Make wise choices.

Leaders must possess the following minimum standards required of leaders such as

1. Decency

2. Respect for people no matter how young.

3. Principled in their lives beliefs and choices

4. Clear vision

5. Free from betrayal characteristics

6. Densities of the unknown (Respectful demeanor and no mumbling lips).

7. Sensitive to the people’s desires

8. Sacrificial Spirit be

9. Truthful,

10. Trustworthy and others not mentioned here.

I live Zambians to judge for themselves where CK belongs.

Kindly rate him out of 10. ’10’ being best leader and ‘0’ no leadership qualities.