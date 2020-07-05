CK NEVER INSULTED Ms. CHITUNDU- NDC LUSAKA PROVINCE YOUTHS SPOKESPERSON.

05/07/20

Lusaka.

Yesterday the DAILY NATION ZAMBIA issued the statement that president chishimba kambwili insulted the state prosecutor, which is the blue lie.

The daily nation zambia quoted that kambwili told off Ms. Chitundu that, aka akamuntu kalitumpa Sana and the NDC supporters joined insulting.

I was seated next to the national Youth chairman Mr. Charles kabwita, and what the presidents said was that, Ninshi mubepela ubufi pafyo tamwishibe, iwe mwaice (Why do you lie over what you don’t know, you young woman)

You can even see that there is a lot of lies to it, because at the lusaka margistrate court their only allow a witness, plaintiff and the defendants to enter into the court premises due to *covid-19 restrictions,* but the daily nation reported that, even the supporters joined insulting her, but where? and how?

Because all the supporters where seated outside in cars

Let them produce the video or Audio where Dr. Chishimba kambwili, insulted the state prosecutor.

As Lusaka Province YOUTHS we have challenged the daily nation to produce the video or Audio to the people of zambia to prove that.

NDC upholds cultural norms and values and always respect the women, including those being used by the government.

National democratic Congress.

LUSAKA province youth spokesperson.

Kapasa Mpomwa Moses