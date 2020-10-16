PRESIDENT CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI NOT SICK, NEVER RUSHED TO UTH

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, president doctor Chishimba Kambwili is not sick and was not rushed to UTH any time yesterday or today.

Social media carried out a story that our president had problems breathing and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Whereas our president is a known diabetic patient and the prison conditions are very dangerous for his health, we thank God that no such thing as reported in the media happened.

The president is currently in good health and was never rushed to the hospital at any time as reported on social media.

We encourage and thank all the party members, alliance partners, members of the public and all that have been praying for him to continue to do so.

We are also grateful and humbled by people calling themselves genuine PF members that have shown their disdain over this matter and wished our president well. Indeed you have shown that injustice has no party lines and that no genuine PF member can celebrate what has happened to our president owing the history that he has with the PF.

Special regards and gratitude from our president and may God bless you all.

*Issued by Saboi Imboela*

*Spokesperson- NDC*