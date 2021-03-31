KAMBWILI PLEDGES TO WORK WITH PRESIDENT LUNGU

National Democratic Congress -NDC- Leader Chishimba Kambwili says he wants to work with President Edgar Lungu in uplifting the welfare of the Zambian people.

Mr. Kambwili also says he has taken his forgiveness by the Head of State with much appreciation.

He says this is not the time to fight one another but find solutions to challenges affecting the people.

Mr. Kambwili says he and President Lungu come a long way and that it is just right for the two to continue sharing brotherly love.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Kitwe.

Mr. Kambwili said he is grateful to President Lungu for forgiving him.