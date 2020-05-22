By Logic Lukwanda

Opposition National Democratic Congress –NDC- leader Chishimba Kambwili has charged that the ruling Patriotic Front is headed for crumble by the beginning of 2021.

Mr. Kambwili in an interview with Phoenix News says he is well informed of what is going on in the pf as he is in touch with a lot of members and leaders in his former party.

He claims that many pf faithfuls are just hanging around the party to protect their business connections but will start leaving as the 2021 elections draw closer because they are frustrated due to the current leadership.

But when reached for a comment, PF Media Director, Sunday Chanda rubbished Mr. Kambwili’s claims saying the time that the party should have crumbled has already past.

Mr. Chanda has assured that going into 2021, the party will be in order and stronger than before.

