KAMBWILI REFUSES TO RESPOND TO ASSERTIONS HE’S RE-JOINING PF…I won’t answer a question that I have answered in the past

There have been statements from the oppositions, and more especially from ruling PF senior leaders that Kambwili’s already has a shoe into the PF. Kambwili has in the past dismissed such talk, but others still argue that his refusals are mere empty words.

Contacted by Daily Revelation to categorically state his position on the matter, amid the recent statement from PF secretary general Davies Mwila and other PF leaders that he was welcome to PF, Kambwili refused to address the matter, saying he had already talked about it before.

“I will not answer a question that I have answered in the past bye” Kambwili said.

Asked to respond to Mwila’s specific statement, Kambwili said it was not him to be asked about the matter, but Mwila who issued the statement.

“A lot of people, even Inno invited me to go to PF so what is so special for me (to respond)? I only appreciate his (Mwila’s) sentiment where he said that Kambwili worked for the party so if he says (joining) PF that is his opinion and you cannot talk about his opinion,” said Kambwili… –Daily Revelation