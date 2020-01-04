KAMBWILI REJOINING PF??

ABC BROKERS DEAL AS CK & ECL MEET,

BUT CK CAN ALLEGEDLY ONLY CONSIDER REJOINING THE PF ONCE ECL SIGNS HIS MOU, AS HE APPARENTLY MISTRUSTS ANY VERBAL PROMISES THAT ECL USUALLY MAKES,

AND HIS SUPPOSES MOU DEAL INCLUDES:

1. NOLLE PROSEQUI ON ALL PROSECUTION,

2. RETIRING VEEP WINA & APPOINTING CK,

3. MAKE CK AS ECL’S 2021 RUNNING-MATE,

4. PAYMENT OF US$2.3M WHICH ZESCO OWES MWAMONENI ENGINEERING,

5. RETURN OF CONFISCATED LANDS NEAR STATE-HOUSE & WOODLANDS LUSAKA CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY OFFICE,

6. RETURN TO CK CONTROL OF BLACK MOUNTAIN & JERABO, FROM NATHAN CHANDA,

7. ETC

Read the following below regarding what else the KWACHA TIMES reported on this matter:

Breaking News

ECL , Kambwili confer over possible “making up”

Former Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda and other senior PF members are on the verge of reconciling President Edgar Lungu and Chishimba Kambwili.

Sources close to the task told Kwacha Times in confidence that Chikwanda and other senior party members have embarked on an objective to reconcile Lungu with Kambwili.

It is said that the plan has been underway since October 24 when Kambwili who is National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader opted to attend independence day celebration, breaking the opposition ritual of shunning everything of government.

“If you can pay attention, there has been mild or no attacks on the President by CK since last October.Efforts are being made to bring him in again. It’s all dependent on the reconciliation and willingness of everyone. But from where I stand CK is needed and many party members will be very happy to see him home again. So far it’s looking promising because ECL met CK at State House. We can say thanks to batata ba Chikwanda for bringing these two together”

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has been luring Kambwili to be his 2021 running mate.