Home politics Democratic Party Kambwili remains alone as loyal bodyguard defects to Harry Kalaba’s DP politicsDemocratic PartyNDCPFUPND Kambwili remains alone as loyal bodyguard defects to Harry Kalaba’s DP September 13, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Loyal Chishimba Kambwili’s Bodyguard Mr. Chinga has defected to DP. it’s not known if he has negotiated to be President Kalaba’s personal bodyguard. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.