By Oliver Chisenga

EMBATTLED NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has finally resigned from the opposition party.

Kambwili announced on his Facebook page that his resignation was purely personal though in the interest of the National Democratic Congress.

“Let me take this opportunity to inform the nation that I have with immediate effect tendered my resignation to the Central Committee of the National Democratic Congress that simply means that I have resigned from the National Democratic Congress with immediate effect.

My resignation is purely personal though in the interest of the NDC and the Zambian people at large,” Kambwili said.

He thanked all NDC members for supporting him while he was president from 2017 to date.

Further, Kambwili thanked Zambians for supporting the NDC.

Kambwili said he will tomorrow (April 30) be announcing his next political move.

But a source who attended the meeting where he announced his resignation said Kambwili will tomorrow appoint Saboi Imboela as interim president of NDC.

The source further said Kambwili will also announce his return to the PF at the same briefing.

Kambwili got expellwd from NDC the moment he walked out on alliance with UPND and Josephs Akafumba was made interim president.