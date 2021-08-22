KAMBWILI REWARDED WITH FREEDOM FOR INSULTING TONGAS BY EDGAR LUNGU.

President Edgar Lungu has pardoned tribalist and Lunatic Kambwili from a jail sentence he was slapped with few months ago. President Edgar Lungu did this to appreciate Kambwili for his anti Tonga speaking people Campaign he conducted during the just ended elections.

Kambwili was give a chopper and all the resources by President Lungu to go round the country to incite people from other parts of the country to raise against their Tonga brothers and sisters. Its surprising to see that this impressed president Lungu to the extent of thanking Kambwili through a two year jail sentence pardon.

Every one now knows that this was state sponsored tribalism. We thank the people of Zambia who said no to PF politics of tribalism and violence

CIC PRESS TEAM