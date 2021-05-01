CK SAYS “HIGH PRICES OF GOODS ARE MOTIVATED BY A CARTEL AS HE PAYS ALLEGIANCE AND LOYALTY TO PRESIDENT LUNGU

Mr Kambwili has accused some opposition political leaders of sabotaging the country’s economy by conniving with some foreign leaders who are also discrediting the country.

Speaking this morning when he officially joined the PF at the party Secretariat, Mr Kambwili condemned some opposition leaders whom he referred to as ‘abawelewele’.

“I am not here to join but to simply renew my membership, I had put my card in the wardrobe and today I am renewing my membership because PF is on my heart,” he said.

The former opposition has leader condemned tribalism and regionalism among some opposition political parties.

He also praised the party for scoring development in many sectors but insisted that there is need to reduce the cost of living among Zambians.

“High prices of goods are motivated by a cartel and we are aware but I am confident government will address the issue because I know that already government is working hard to improve the lives of many Zambians. I will pay allegiance and loyalty to President Lungu because loyalty defines a man,” he said.